VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 87.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI opened at $30.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

