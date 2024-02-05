Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $214.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.17 EPS.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $230.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.79 and its 200 day moving average is $208.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a current ratio of 13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.55. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $248.23.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $289.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,353 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

