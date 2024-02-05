W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.56.

Several research firms have commented on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $80.87 on Monday. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $85.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

