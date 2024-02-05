Walt Disney (DIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Walt Disney to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Walt Disney to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $97.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.75.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 75,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 87,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $353,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 94,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 74,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

