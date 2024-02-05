Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,306,000 after purchasing an additional 37,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 79.72%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

