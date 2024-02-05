Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WCN. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.69.

NYSE:WCN opened at $158.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $158.49.

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 36.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 10.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 34.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

