WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.960-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.800-4.900 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 2.3 %

WEC stock opened at $79.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.74. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

