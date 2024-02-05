Wedbush Weighs in on Century Communities, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Century Communities in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.76 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CCS stock opened at $93.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.72. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 13.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

