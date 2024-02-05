Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,229 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 612,963 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 409.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 293,758 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,797,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 10,781.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 33,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.16.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $114.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.92 and a 200 day moving average of $154.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $293.01.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.