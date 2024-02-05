Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,439 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,777 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BBY

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $75.69 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.26.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.