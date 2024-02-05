Western Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,348 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $68.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.51.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.