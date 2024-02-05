Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $95.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

