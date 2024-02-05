Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,106 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,088,000 after acquiring an additional 465,229 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $6,681,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $55.63 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

