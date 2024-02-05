Western Wealth Management LLC Has $577,000 Stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,797 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSDA. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 252,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 176,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $47.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $262.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Dividend Announcement

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.0234 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

