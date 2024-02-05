Western Wealth Management LLC Has $678,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $67.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.89, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.67. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,056,240. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.