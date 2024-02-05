Western Wealth Management LLC Has $764,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

