Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPEI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 115,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 86,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 428,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after buying an additional 170,635 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 78,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $18.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

