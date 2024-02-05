Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 116,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJO opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1128 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.