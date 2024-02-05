Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $510.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $456.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $300.86 and a 12 month high of $514.85.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.64.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

