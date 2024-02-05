Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $826,988.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $826,988.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,830 shares of company stock worth $9,972,831. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST opened at $70.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.95. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $70.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

