Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,172 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,117,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,389,000 after buying an additional 289,172 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,932,000 after buying an additional 4,320,339 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,032,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,930,000 after buying an additional 1,680,618 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,436,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,386,000 after buying an additional 2,849,764 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.