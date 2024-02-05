Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after buying an additional 3,197,756 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,190,000 after buying an additional 1,733,260 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after buying an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,869.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 201,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 191,063 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,104,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $116.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $131.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.75.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.