Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,400 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 396.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 798,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after buying an additional 630,918 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 382.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 732,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 580,480 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 648,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 513,121 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 382.3% during the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 484,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 709.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 377,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 330,670 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $33.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $34.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

