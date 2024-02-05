Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after buying an additional 3,264,677 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,614,000 after purchasing an additional 781,940 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4,069.6% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 355,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,384,000 after purchasing an additional 346,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 312,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,965,000 after buying an additional 34,868 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $196.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $201.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.48.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

