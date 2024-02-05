Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $38.51 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

