William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Boot Barn in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will earn $4.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.02. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $82.25 on Monday. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.41.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at $1,688,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Boot Barn by 10.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 402,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,704 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 11.5% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

