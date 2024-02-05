Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $250.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $248.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,426,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 953,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,512,000 after acquiring an additional 170,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,191,000 after acquiring an additional 77,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $87,241,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

