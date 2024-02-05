WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Needham & Company LLC

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WNS. StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Barrington Research increased their target price on WNS from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

WNS stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. WNS has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $94.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in WNS by 83.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in WNS by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

