World Mobile Token Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $85.35 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00082449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00029355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00021224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001235 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,790,559 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

