Zacks Research Weighs in on Bread Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Bread Financial in a report released on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $6.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.98 EPS.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.68) EPS. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BFH. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BFH

Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE BFH opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.93.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 10,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $331,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 324,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 494,000 shares of company stock worth $16,014,460 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $153,464,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $52,807,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,438,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bread Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,169,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,779,000 after acquiring an additional 830,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.