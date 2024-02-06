189,134 Shares in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 189,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Banco Santander S.A. owned 5.66% of T2 Biosystems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 306,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 440,531 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

TTOO opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Sunday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

