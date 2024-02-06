90,662 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,882,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Clorox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLX opened at $154.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.12, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.35 and a 200 day moving average of $141.75.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 761.92%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

