9,581 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,148.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 814,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after purchasing an additional 748,938 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $24,226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 34.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,826,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,118,000 after purchasing an additional 982,384 shares during the period. KGH Ltd grew its stake in Antero Resources by 13.8% in the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 3,835,976 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,343,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

