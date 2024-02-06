AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.42 Per Share

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.42 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.94. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AB Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of LON ABDP opened at GBX 1,785 ($22.38) on Tuesday. AB Dynamics has a 1 year low of GBX 1,277 ($16.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,070 ($25.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £409.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3,776.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,744.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,682.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

