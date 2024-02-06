Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

Shares of PEO opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Gregory W. Buckley purchased 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $68,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.