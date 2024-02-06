Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 15.6 %

NYSE APD opened at $218.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.14. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $217.03 and a 1-year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

