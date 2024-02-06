Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,150,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,338,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Airbnb by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after buying an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,762 shares in the company, valued at $69,444,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,646 shares in the company, valued at $22,746,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,762 shares in the company, valued at $69,444,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,506,731 shares of company stock worth $208,680,320. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB stock opened at $144.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.40.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.