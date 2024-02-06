Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,974 shares of company stock valued at $123,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PEG opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

