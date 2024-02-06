Amalgamated Bank Buys 2,333 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $149.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.99. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

