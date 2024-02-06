Amalgamated Bank Buys 75,906 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,906 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in GoDaddy by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $109.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.72. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $110.08.

In other news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $902,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $26,778.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,174.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,393,786 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

