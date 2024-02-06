Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $141.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.18. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $143.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.25.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $205,131.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $205,131.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,631 shares of company stock valued at $35,043,864. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

