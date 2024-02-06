Amalgamated Bank Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,422,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after acquiring an additional 107,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average is $69.72. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.84 and a 52-week high of $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cfra increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

