Amalgamated Bank Has $7.29 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,272,198,000 after buying an additional 522,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Aptiv by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,441,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,012,000 after buying an additional 344,113 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Aptiv by 10.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,790,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,843,000 after buying an additional 656,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,947,000 after buying an additional 120,302 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APTV opened at $82.23 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day moving average of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

