Amalgamated Bank Has $7.58 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Saia worth $7,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.
Saia Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $531.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $434.87 and a 200-day moving average of $416.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.69 and a 52-week high of $545.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SAIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.32.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
