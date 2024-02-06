Amalgamated Bank Has $7.58 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Saia worth $7,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $531.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $434.87 and a 200-day moving average of $416.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.69 and a 52-week high of $545.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.32.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

