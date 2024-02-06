Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Lincoln Electric worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.7 %

LECO stock opened at $222.62 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.36 and a twelve month high of $228.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.09.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.