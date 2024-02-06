Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 294.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,312 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 73.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 76,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 15.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:ELS opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.