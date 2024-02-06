Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

