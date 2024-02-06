Amalgamated Bank Purchases 14,535 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,535 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of XPO worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPO. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $903,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Shares of XPO opened at $95.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average is $78.65. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 307.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

