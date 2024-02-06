Amalgamated Bank Purchases 739 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,816,000 after buying an additional 955,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,324,000 after purchasing an additional 491,935 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,486,000 after purchasing an additional 241,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,464,000 after purchasing an additional 169,071 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $337.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.09 and its 200-day moving average is $310.39. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.20.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

