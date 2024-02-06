Amalgamated Bank Purchases 832 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.6 %

ED stock opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.07 and its 200 day moving average is $90.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 49.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

